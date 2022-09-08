Sharjah: It required a special knock to bail Pakistan out of a difficult situation, on Wednesday, against Afghanistan and ‘pacer’ Naseem Shah’s provided exactly that as the men in green beat Afghanistan by 1 wicket in a tense match. Afghanistan were firmly in control of the match till the last over, reducing Pakistan to 118 for nine. But, Naseem had other plans as he hit Fazalhaq Farooqi for two consecutive sixes to send both Afghanistan and India out of reckoning for a final berth.Also Read - Viral Video: Fans Fight at Sharjah Stadium After Pak Beat Afg | WATCH

Former cricketers, fans and analysts around the world were in awe of the innings played by the youngster. However, one thing that also caught everyone's eye were the reactions that were followed after the match. During the 19th over, Afghanistan bowler Fareed Malik got in an altercation with Pakistan batter Asif Ali. The altercation got so ugly that umpires and players had to intervene to stop the fight. Even the crowd got into the act as there were acts of violence observed in the stadium.

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar solely blamed Afghan players of misbehaviour tweeting in support of Pakistan players. Check out the tweet here:

This is what Afghan fans are doing.

This is what they’ve done in the past multiple times.This is a game and its supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit.@ShafiqStanikzai your crowd & your players both need to learn a few things if you guys want to grow in the sport. pic.twitter.com/rg57D0c7t8 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 7, 2022

To which, former ACB cricket chief Shafiq Stanikzai responded:

You can’t control the emotions of the crowd and such incidents happened in the world of cricket multiple, you should go ask Kabir Khan, Inzimam Bhai and @iRashidLatif68 how we treated them. Am giving you an advice next time baat ko nation pe Mat lena https://t.co/JQTgzWBNqL — Shafiq Stanikzai (@ShafiqStanikzai) September 7, 2022

With this win and four points each from two wins apiece, Pakistan and Sri Lanka sealed their places in the summit clash to be played on Sunday.