Dubai: Despite two consecutive wins in the ongoing Asia Cup, Team India has problems and one of them is the form of opener KL Rahul. He is making a comeback to the side and the two games he has played thus far have not been ideal for him. Following his lack of form, former India opener Sunil Gavaskar has made a suggestion. Gavaskar wants in-form Shubman Gill to be considered for the T20 WC squad as Rahul is not in form.

"See, Shubman Gill has batted so brilliantly in Zimbabwe and West Indies so there definitely is a stiff fight for the opening slot, the fight is tough. So if you aren't scoring runs and not in form then it's concerning. It's a matter of the World Cup, where you should only take players who are in form," Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.

"There is no scope of taking a chance with someone there, hoping that after 2-3 matches, a player will return to form. No. Because all World Cup matches are tough. Rahul has a few matches left and he will have to score runs otherwise, the selection committee will think what to do next," added Gavaskar.

Meanwhile, India has qualified for the Super Four and would play the winner of Pakistan and Hong Kong on Sunday. In all probability, Pakistan would beat Hong Kong and that would set up another India-Pakistan clash.

India beat Pakistan in their opening game and then got the better of Hong Kong in their next.