Dubai: It was a night to remember in Dubai for the Sri Lankan side as they beat Bangladesh by two wickets on Thursday to qualify for the Super Four of the ongoing Asia Cup. But what stole the show was the Lankan players trolling their opponents by doing the 'naagin' dance. Lankan cricketer Chamika Karunaratne was the one seen doing the 'naagin' celebration from the dugout. The video of the act surfaced on social space and has since gone viral.

Here is the clip that is doing the rounds on social media:

Sri Lanka Players Nagin Dance 😂 pic.twitter.com/GwOSWOs5nd — 🎰 (@StanMSD) September 1, 2022

The Bangladeshi players did something similar in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy when they knocked out the Lankans.

While Sri Lanka and Afghanistan qualified for Super Four from Group B, it was the end of the tournament for Bangladesh, who lost both their matches.

The whole first innings of the game ebbed and flowed with both teams throwing punches at each other but eventually, Bangladesh were successful in putting on a competitive total of 183/7 in 20 overs.

Put into to bat first, Bangladesh promoted Mehidy Hasan Miraz (38 off 26) to open the innings and he gave them a flying start. However, Sri Lanka fought back with wickets at regular intervals in the middle overs.

Afif Hossain then came on and took the game by the scruff of the neck and slammed his way to a 22-ball 39, giving impetus to the innings. He put up a 57-run standoff 37 balls for the fifth wicket before getting out in the 17th innings.

Mosaddek Hossain (24 not out off 9) and Taskin Ahmed (11 off 6) carried forward that momentum and smashed 24 runs off 11 balls for the eighth wicket to take Bangladesh to 183-7. For Sri Lanka, Chamika Karunaratne returned with figures of 2/32, while Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva scalped 2/41.