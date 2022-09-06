Dubai: Virat Kohli made news after the Asia Cup Super Four game vs Pakistan when he revealed that former India captain MS Dhoni was the only person who called him after he stepped down as Test captain. Following this revelation, reactions have been pouring in. Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar is the latest to comment on Kohli’s Dhoni revelation. Asking what message Kohli want, Gavaskar said ‘that chapter is closed’.Also Read - Virender Sehwag PREDICTS Asia Cup 2022 Winner And it is Not Rohit Sharma-Led Team India

"I can tell you one thing. And that is when I left Test captaincy, I got a message from only one person with whom I had played earlier, and that is MS Dhoni. This is when many people had my number. A lot of people gave suggestions on TV, and they have a lot to say but all those who had my number, no one messaged me. So the thing is, when there is respect, when you have a connection such as this, it shows, because there is security both ways. I don't want anything from him and neither does he. I have never been insecure of him and neither has he," Kohli said.

Following the loss versus Pakistan, India would have to win both their remaining games against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan to qualify for the final.