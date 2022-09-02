Dubai: Sri Lanka edged Bangladesh on Thursday by two wickets to seal a Super 4 spot for themselves. With a group game still to be played, the four teams that have made it to the next round are Pakistan, India, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. India will now play the winner of Pakistan vs Hong Kong match which will be played today. If Pakistan beats Hong Kong, then they will again meet arch rivals India in the Super 4 stage. Here is all you want to know about India’s matches in the Super-4 stage.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Biopic? Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor - Actors Who Can Play Role of Indian Captain

When and where will the Asia Cup Super 4 matches be played?

The Asia Cup Super 4 stage will begin on September 3 in Sharjah, followed by five matches in Dubai until September 9.

Will India play Pakistan again in Asia Cup Super 4?

India and Pakistan could face once again in the Asia Cup 2022 tournament in the Super 4. The teams will face off one another on September 4 in Dubai, provided they finish as the top teams in Group A. India and Pakistan could also meet in the Asia Cup 2022 final, if they manage to finish the Supe 4 round-robin stage in the first and second position.

How to watch India’s Super-4 match in India?

Fans can India’s Super-4 match on Star Sports Network