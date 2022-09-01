Dubai: Suryakumar Yadav was the star for India against Hong Kong on Wednesday in an Asia Cup match. Playing at No. 4, Surya smashed a breathtaking 68* off 26 balls. His blitz was laced with six sixes and six boundaries. Following India’s 40-run win, Surya – who was the player of the match – was asked a question by a Pakistani journalist during the post-match press conference.Also Read - SL vs BAN Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch on Online and on TV in India

The journalist from Pakistan asked Surya if he would be opening with captain Rohit Sharma later in the tournament. To that, Surya said: "Toh aap bol rahe ho ki KL bhai ko nahi khilana chaiye? (So, you are saying that we shouldn't play KL Rahul?). See, he is also coming back from an injury. He needs some time. Maine toh jaise kaha, I'm ready to bat at any number. Coach, captain ko bolke rakkha hai koi bhi number pe batting karunga bas khilao mujhe. So things will go on like this. (I have told the coach captain that bat me anywhere but just pick me in the XI). There are a lot of things we are also trying. We want to do new things and it's better if we try those things in the match rather than practice session, so we'll get a better idea."