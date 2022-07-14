London: With the civil unrest in Sri Lanka peaking this week, there are speculations and doubts over the scheduled Asia Cup. While reports suggest that Bangladesh has been kept on standby, the Board of Control of Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly responded to this query from ANI in London. Claiming that they will keep monitoring the situation, Ganguly said he cannot comment on it now.Also Read - Sri Lanka Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa To Resign Today, Move To Singapore From Maldives; Protests Grow Stronger

While speaking to ANI, he said, "I can't comment at the moment. We will keep monitoring. Australia is playing there at the moment. The Sri Lankan team is actually doing very well. So, let's wait for a month".

London, UK | I can’t comment at the moment. We will keep monitoring. Australia is playing there at the moment. The Sri Lankan team is actually doing very well. So, let’s wait for a month: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Asia Cup in Sri Lanka amid ongoing crisis in the country pic.twitter.com/9TKYif320A — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

With a little over a month left before the Asia Cup, ex-Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya is certain about Sri Lanka playing the host to five Asian countries.

“I am very confident that Asia Cup will happen and there is no threat to the tournament. In Sri Lanka, everyone loves cricket and the cricketers from every nation. The Sri Lankan public has absolutely nothing against any cricketer. There will be all necessary support to hold the tournament peacefully,” Jayasuriya explained, in a conversation with news agency PTI.