Dubai: Former India captain MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, however, his legacy remains omnipresent in the minds of Indian cricket fans till now. After India lost to Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match on Tuesday, the 41-year-old was on trending on Twitter along with current wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.Also Read - Urvashi Rautela Gets TROLLED For Sharing Romantic Reel With Pakistan's Naseem Shah | VIRAL POSTS

Here’s what happened – Sri Lanka needed 7 runs off the final over to win the game. Arshdeep Singh bowled a brilliant last over to take the equation to 2 runs required off 2 balls with 6 wickets remaining. On the 5th delivery off the final over, wicketkeeper Pant had an opportunity to run-out but he missed by the barest of margins as the Sri Lankan pair ran a double to finish off the match. Also Read - Ravi Shastri Reckons Mohammed Shami Should Have Been Included in Rohit Sharma-Led India Squad After Loss vs Sri Lanka

The moment match ended, Indian cricket fans started trending MS Dhoni reminiscing his run-out against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2016. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Arshdeep Singh Verbally Abused After Match Against Sri Lanka, Video Goes Viral

Indian cricket team fans after watching

– India losing to Pakistan & Sri lanka

– Bhuvi getting smashed all over

– Hardik Pandya still inconsistent

– Arsdeep trying his best

– #RishabhPant still terrible in T20

– Sanju Samson getting ignored for KL Rahul!

– Missing Dhoni #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/pEvbnmb5da — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) September 6, 2022

India are practically staring at an elimination from the Asia Cup courtesy of their back to back losses in the tournament.