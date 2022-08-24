New Delhi: It has been a while since former India captain Virat Kohli played an impactful innings throughout all formats. The 33-year-old returns to the Indian team for the Asia Cup in T20I format, having last featured for the national team during the tour of England in July. He was then rested for white-ball tour of West Indies and ODIs against Zimbabwe. Kohli has been in a prolonged lean patch, having not scored a century in international cricket since November 2019.Also Read - Asia Cup 2022 Qualification: Hong Kong or UAE - Who Will Play India-Pakistan In Their Group?

However, Kohli fans around the world are up and about the comeback of the great batter who will finally make an appearance on the field after a prolonged rest. Check out some tweets: Also Read - Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2022: Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Hooda & Ravi Bishnoi; IPL Stars Unlikely to Make Playing XI

Do Not Insult The Crocodile While Your Legs Are in The Water…. We are just 1 week ahead of Asia Cup …..@imVkohli

Good morning Friends #ViratKohli #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/tpDrp7lY5o — Priya (@_ThisisPriya) August 24, 2022

Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Bowling Challenges Quite A Poser For India

Virat Kohli is the first batsman to score 20,000 international runs in a decade ✍@imVkohli #ViratKohli #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/bSYwvtwgkV — I Am Groot (@Shashutweets) August 24, 2022

Asia Cup is scheduled to start on 27th August as India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their first match the next day.