Mumbai: With less than a week to go for India's Asia Cup opener versus Pakistan; Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Rohit and the rest left for Dubai on Monday. Team India will get three days to get used to the conditions and prepare for the mega clash. Team India players were entering the airport where they were snapped. India are the favourites to win the title and Kohli along with Rohit would be two key players for the side in the tournament. Few players like KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda would be joining the team soon in Dubai from Zimbabwe.

Not just Indian cricketers, Pakistan Cricket team also reached Dubai from Netherlands. Like India, Pakistan will also spend next 3 days preparing for the much-awaited clash.

Pakistan’s T20 squad arrives in Dubai for Asia Cup. Iftekhar, Usman, Haider and Asif Ali to join the team later in afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Fjw1bxN4mH — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) August 22, 2022



During their last meeting, which was at the T20 World Cup 2021, Babar Azam and Co. hammered India by 10 wickets to script history. It was Pakistan’s first-ever win over the arch-rivals in a World Cup game. This would be a good opportunity for India to avenge that loss at the same venue.

India Asia Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel