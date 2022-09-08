New Delhi: It is not every day that you celebrate something in a match which, at best, just makes up some numbers. When India took on Afghanistan in the last Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match for both sides, there was nothing to gain or lose. It was just another match to finish and consign to the record books. But one man made it different, with something to recall if not celebrate. Virat Kohli broke through the barrier of doubt and denial to finally notch up his 71st international century. While it may do little for India’s cause, the body language of the former India skipper after he crossed the barrier made interesting reading.

Gone was the Virat Kohli of the older days. There was no fist pumping, no leaps in the air with wild screams, nor any mouthing of choice words as he reached the milestone with a massive six.

Instead, there was a smile, that of a man in peace with himself and the world. A man who had reached the realisation of what matters and what is trivial in life, and also a smile of relief and achievement for a man who has achieved a lot.

By his own admission, a T20 International was not where Kohli had seen his 71st three-figure score come. But when it did come, it was quite a storm, but bereft of any visible aggression.

In sheer calm and class, this was one Kohli's best. Afghanistan may not be the strongest bowling attack in the world, but they surely aren't the worst, not least their spinners. But Kohli dealt with them in a business-like manner, keeping it all together, not even being drawn into any verbals, even mild ones, with any of the rival fielders.

The pace of scoring was awesome and by the time the Indian inning ended, Kohli had scored 122 not out at a strike rate of 200 (12 fours and six sixes). He did have a life during his knock but what followed was good as we have seen from him. It was something to remember.

Sadly, for India, that is about as much as there will be left to remember from Asia Cup 2022, as they now head home, well and truly outplayed in all the matches that mattered. Even in this game, the difference in though processes among the Indian cricketers was evident. With Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal rested, in came Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar. Immediately, KL Rahul’s captaincy showed marked difference from Sharma’s.

Rahul did not adopt the ‘hell for leather’ approach that Sharma backs. Kohli opened with Rahul, and while they scored at rapid pace, there was no question of going absolutely insane, which bore fruit in a 119-run opening stand. Rahul’s half-century was quality, but then, with everything else that India did, too little, too late.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar then destroyed Afghanistan’s top-order in the matter of two overs and ended with five wickets for four runs off four overs. The Afghans, visibly deflated after their loss in the titanic struggle with Pakistan just one night ago, were never in the fight, which effectively ended in two overs from Bhuvneshwar.

But that was it for both sides. As they return home, India surely will be reflecting on what could have been. As also what is to come, not too far in the future.