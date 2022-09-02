Dubai: After two consecutive wins, Team India has now made it to the Super four stage at the ongoing Asia Cup. Ahead of their match on Sunday, Indian cricketing stars went out and unwinded themselves by the beach. The Twitter handle of BCCI shared a clip where the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and others are seen surfing and enjoying beach volleyball.Also Read - Shubman Gill in Place of KL Rahul in India's T20 World Cup Squad - Sunil Gavaskar Suggests

The session should rejuvenate them ahead of their first Super Four clash. BCCI posted the clip and the caption read: “When #TeamIndia hit …..! Time for some surf, sand & beach volley!” Also Read - Bangladesh Brutally TROLLED After Loss vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2022, Fans Say 'Naagin Dance Miss ho Gaya'

“It was an off-day so Rahul Dravid sir decided that we should have some fun activities. It was good fun, relaxing. We had some great fun. You can see how everyone is happy and excited. This all helps in creating team bonding,” Chahal said in the video.

India beat Pakistan in their tournament opener in a final over thriller by five wickets and then they hammered Hong Kong by 40 runs to advance to the Super Four. Now, they await the winner of the Pakistan-Hong Kong game. On paper, Pakistan is overwhelming favourites, but again they cannot afford to take Hong Kong lightly.

From the other group, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have advanced to the Super Four. The Super Four will be played in a Round-Robin format.

Rohit Sharma-led India are hot contenders to win the title.