Mumbai: Former India captain Virat Kohli's recent form has been concerning. Kohli, who was on a break after the English tour would be making a comeback to the side, after missing the West Indies and Zimbabwe tours. Kohli is arguably the best batter of the generation and if he is not in form it affects the morale of the side as well and hence it is important he strikes form ahead of the T20 World Cup that takes place in Australia later in the year.

Days ahead of the Asia Cup, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has sounded optimistic as he reckoned Kohli would regain form.

"Let him practice, let him play matches. He is a big player and has scored plenty of runs. I am hopeful that he will make a comeback. He is just not being able to score a century and I believe he will find his form in the Asia Cup," Ganguly told Sports Tak in an interview.

Kohli would feature in his 100th T20I when India take on Pakistan in a much-awaited clash in the upcoming Asia Cup. It was the same venue where Pakistan beat India for the first-time in a World Cup game last year. Taking that into consideration, it is wise to say that Babar Azam and Co. would start favourites.

Kohli has already started training for the upcoming Asia Cup. Videos of him running at the BKC Complex in Mumbai went viral recently.