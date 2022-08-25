Dubai: It is no secret that big players like big occasions and Virat Kohli is no different. The ex-India captain has faced a lot of criticism over his indifferent form in recent times. But things could change when India takes on Pakistan in the much-awaited Asia Cup clash. That is exactly what Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma reckons. Rajkumar revealed that Kohli relishes the big occasion.Also Read - Virat Kohli Smashes Massive Six Off Ravindra Jadeja in Net Practice Session Ahead of Ind-Pak Asia Cup 2022 Clash; Watch VIRAL Video

“Virat always relishes the opportunity to play against Pakistan because he is always keen on winning big games for his team. When he prepares accordingly, it reflects in his performances,” Rajkumar Sharma said. Also Read - India or Pakistan - Who Will Win Asia Cup 2022? Ex-CSK Star Shane Watson Predicts

He said the same about Pakistan captain Babar Azam and reckoned he could make a massive impact at the top of the order. “The same goes with Babar, who has a good record against India. So both teams will know that if they want to win the game. Getting these two out early will be crucial,” Sharma added. Also Read - Virat Kohli Meets Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Ahead of Asia Cup 2022 Clash

The main tournament will feature six teams divided into two groups. India, Pakistan, and the qualifier are in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan form Group B. Each team plays within the group once.

The top-two teams from each group will further play in a ‘Super 4’ round, meaning there is a high probability of at least another India – Pakistan game in the second round before the final where the top two would feature.

India takes on Pakistan on August 28 and that is the big one and if things go as per expectation – the two teams could lock horns thrice in a span of 14 days.