New Delhi: In the wake of India head coach Rahul Dravid testing positive for COVID, reports suggest former cricketer VVS Laxman has been kept on standby to take charge. The Rohit Sharma-led side left for Dubai on August 23 but Dravid did not go along with the players. As per a report on InsideSport, Dravid would be retested again on Thursday before a final call on this is taken. As per the same report, BCCI has asked VVS Laxman to be on the standby for next 48 hours.

"Dravid's symptoms are mild. So we will wait and decide later whether we need to send VVS Laxman as his replacement or not. Laxman is already in Harare and they are supposed to take a flight to Dubai today.

We can ask Laxman to stay back for a few days in Dubai until Dravid's situation gets clear. We have asked Dravid to undergo another test," a BCCI official was quoted by Indian Express.

This won’t be the first time that Laxman has stood in for Dravid. The former Indian batter took charge of the Indian team during their away T20I assignment in Ireland and was also in charge during the recently concluded ODI series in Zimbabwe, which India won 3-0.