New Delhi: Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis brutally trolled by the fans after his tweet ahead of India vs Pakistan clash.Also Read - IND vs PAK: No Shaheen Shah Afridi! Here's How Twitterverse Reacted To Pacer Being Ruled Out

Waqar tweeted for India’s top order after PCB released a statement saying that Pakistan star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will be out of the Asia Cup due to an injury. Also Read - Pakistan Speedster Shaheen Afridi Ruled Out of Asia Cup and England Series Due to Knee Injury

Here is how Twitterati trolled Waqar Younis: Also Read - Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming, Schedule, Venue, Timings, Squads, Dates: All You Need To Know

Shaheen’s injury Big relief for the Indian top order batsmen. Sad we won’t be seeing him in #AsiaCup2022 Get fit soon Champ @iShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/Fosph7yVHs — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) August 20, 2022

Match se pahle hi haar maan li🤣🤣 — Austin 3:16 (@the_ashokumar) August 20, 2022

Can’t believe offical account hai ye cheap mentality 😂 — Himanshu Pandey (@proudindian7197) August 20, 2022

Afridi has suffered a right knee ligament injury during the 1st Test against Sri Lanka last month and since then he didn’t take the field.

The 22-year old left-arm pacer is currently with the Pakistan team in the Netherlands as part of the rehabilitation programme. He has been taken care by the trainer and team physiotherapist and has been advised to take rest for at least 4-6 weeks after the scans and reports.

India, the defending champions and seven-time winners of the trophy, will be looking to retain their throne as the best in Asia. A successful defense of the Asia Cup title ahead of the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November, where they will be facing Pakistan too on October 23, will be a huge boost for India, who have embraced an attacking style of play with the bat since their early exit from the tournament last year.

Pakistan, who had a stunning run to the semifinals in the UAE in the T20 World Cup last year, will be looking to be the prime challengers and do an encore of their 10-wicket victory over India during the mega event.

India will lock horns against the arch-rival Pakistan on August 28. That would be the first match for both teams.