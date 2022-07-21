New Delhi: Amid the ongoing economic crisis, the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, which was supposed to be hosted by Sri Lanka is now will be shifted to UAE, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirmed after the Apex Council Meeting on Thursday.Also Read - BCCI Requests Virat Kohli to Cut Short His Break, Play Zimbabwe Series Before Asia Cup: Report

'Asia Cup will be held in the UAE, as it is the only place where there won't be any rain (in that duration)', BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly told.

"We will leave it to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to make the announcement but our board president Shammi Silva has informed Jay Shah, the president of ACC, about our preparedness to hold the event," Mohan de Silva, secretary of the SLC, was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz on 7th July.

But Ganguly has finally cleared the air, as Asia’s biggest cricket tournament will now be held at the United Arab Emirates next month.

Hosts Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will feature in the tournament and will be joined by another Asian side, which could be either UAE, Kuwait, Singapore or Hong Kong, to be decided after a qualifying tournament, for which the schedule is yet to be known.

The Asia Cup was originally scheduled to be held in September 2020, with India entering the competition as defending champions. But the tournament was postponed to July 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was then rescheduled to take place in Sri Lanka in June 2021, before being postponed to August-September 2022.

The 2022 Asia Cup will be the 15th edition of the tournament, having started in 1984 in Sharjah. India is the most successful team in the tournament, winning it seven times, including the T20I edition in 2016. Sri Lanka have won the competition five times while Pakistan emerged as the winning team twice.