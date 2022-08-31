Dubai: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was the star against Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener. He not only came good with the ball picking up three crucial wickets, but he also hit the winning six in a crunch situation to take India over the line. Ahead of India’s second game in the Asia Cup, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has made a massive comment. He reckons Hardik will not be bowling in the game.Also Read - IND vs HK Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch on Online and on TV

"I am saying Hardik Pandya won't be asked to do anything in this match. He will be asked to put his hands in his pockets and not to take them out. The captain will not get him to bowl. He will keep him for better teams, there is no point in bowling against them," Aakash said on his YouTube channel.

The 44-year-old commentator believed that there is a possibility that Avesh Khan and Ravindra Jadeja will be asked to complete their 4-over quota each in the match against Hong Kong.

“He will get everyone to bowl their full quota of four overs, which includes Avesh and Jaddu (Jadeja), who bowled two overs apiece in the last match. Here he will get them to bowl full four overs.”

“I don’t think anyone below four will get to bat. Jaddu can be at four, or it can be Suryakumar Yadav, but it will probably not be Hardik Pandya. So Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik might not have a role in this match.”

The match starts at 7:30 PM IST. Follow all live updates on India.com.