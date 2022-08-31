Dubai: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was in high spirits after a thrilling last over against arch-rivals Pakistan. On Tuesday, in a press conference, the 33-year-old revealed his mindset while playing on number 4 and will he continue to bat at this position in future matches as well.Also Read - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Score, Asia Cup 2022 Highlights: Zadran Powers AFG To 7-wicket Win

“Of course (I knew it coming)… I knew such a situation would come after seeing their playing XI. I was mentally ready. Luckily, I scored those crucial runs for the team,” Jadeja said of India’s famous five-wicket win against Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener on Sunday. Also Read - Asia Cup: Kohli Sweats it Out Ahead of Match Against Hong Kong

“I was the only leftie in the top-seven, sometimes when left-arm spinners and leg-spinners are bowling, it’s easy for a left hander to take chances. Also Read - Shoaib Akhtar Slams Journalist Over 'Baap Baap Hota Hain' Query; Says Had Sehwag Said This, He Wouldn't Have Survived

“I just play according to the situation whenever I go out there. In T20, you don’t have much time to think, you just go out there and express yourself. I just have to score runs while batting and give breakthroughs when it’s needed.”

Asked if it (his batting at No. 4) is the way forward, Jadeja said: “It depends on the situation and the opponent bowlers.”

Jadeja was promoted to negate the spin duo of Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz as both of them turned the ball away from a right-hander. The move paid off as Jadeja took India out of trouble after they lost Rohit and Virat Kohli (35) for the addition of just three runs to be 53/3 inside 10 overs.

Jadeja consolidated India’s chase with a 36-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav (18) in the middle overs before he and Hardik put on the match-winning 52-run partnership.

Inputs from PTI