Asia Cup 2023: 10 Second ad During India vs Pakistan Will Cost Around Rs 25-30 Lakhs – REPORT

Asia Cup 2023: The whopping amount for the India-pakistan game ads just shows how big the occasion would be when the two cricketing giants meet.

Multan: There is a reason why the ‘India vs Pakistan’ cricket match is referred to as the ‘Mother of all battles’. Apart from the diplomatic tension that exist between the two nations, there have also been riveting contests when the two teams have met. During the upcoming Asia Cup, India is set to take on Pakistan in two group games and if they make the final – there will be a third. Once the tickets were up for sale for the India versus Pakistan game on September 2, it sold out in no time just highlighting the interest around the game. Now, a report in the Mint claims that a 10 second ad during the game would cost around Rs 25-30 lakh. The report also suggests that Disney Star may generate an Ad revenue of 400cr from Asia Cup 2023.

While India are entering into the event having beaten West Indies 2-1 in their last ODI series, Pakistan will be high on confidence after a 3-0 whitewash against Afghanistan recently.

While both the teams have proven match-winners in their own ranks, Rohit Sharma’s men hold a slight advantage going into the biggest encounter of 2023. Let’s take a look at where India are ahead of Pakistan.

Head-To-Head Record

In Asia Cup, India enjoy a 7-5 win-loss ratio against Pakistan in ODIs. Only one match in the 1997 edition ended in no result. India have breached the 300-run mark thrice against Pakistan in Asia Cup, winning twice and losing once.

India’s Record At Pallekele

At the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, India have played thrice and won all the games. While India won once batted first, the Men in Blue’s other two wins came while chasing. All three games were between India and Sri Lanka.

