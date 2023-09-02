Home

Sports

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra Explains India’s ‘Best Case Scenario’ Against Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra Explains India’s ‘Best Case Scenario’ Against Pakistan

Aakash Chopra has shared some words of wisdom ahead of India and Pakistan’s highly-anticipated encounter in the Asia Cup.

Aakash Chopra thinks not losing wickets for 10 overs in the 'best scenario' for India. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pallekele: Former India opener Aakash Chopra has warned the Indian batting order to be vigilant against Pakistan’s skill with the new ball. India take on Pakistan on Saturday, September 2, in Pallekele as part of the Asia Cup. The Babar Azam-led come into the match after decimating Nepal in their last encounter. India, on the other hand, will play their first match of the tournament.

Trending Now

Chopra shared his thoughts in a video on his YouTube channel, where he said that India will be placed nicely if they do not lose any wickets in the first powerplay. He also explained that if the India top order keeps the Pakistan’s bowlers like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf at bay, the rest of the match will be smooth sailing.

You may like to read

Aakash Chopra On India vs Pakistan

“The best case scenario for India is that if you don’t lose even one wicket in the first 10 overs, if you neutralise Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf’s initial attack, things will be smooth, then life is wonderful,” Chopra said.

Chopra further said that if India get off to a solid start, their middle order led by Virat Kohli have the potential to cash in. He also said that the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, and Hardik Pandya, can accumulate runs effectively.

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra On Pallekele Pitch

Speaking on the nature of the pitch, Chopra believed that the surface is not for a score over 350 and if the first 10 overs are managed well, Indian batters can also push on and look to go beyond 300 runs.

The batting order for India has been a topic of discussion for a while now, especially with KL Rahul’s injury. While Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are expected to open the innings, Ishan Kishan could be slotted in the middle order in order to allow Virat Kohli to walk out at his preferred number 3 position.

Chopra also said that Pakistan need to approach the game in a similar way. The team must look to be cautious in the first 10 overs and then cash in, especially with the likes of Babar Azam being in form.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES