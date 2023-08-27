Home

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra Finds Pakistan’s ‘Missing Link’ Ahead Of Nepal Opener In Multan

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has under-performed for the national team recently. In three ODIs against Afghanistan, Zaman scored just 59.

Pakistan players celebrate after winning ODI series against Afghanistan. (Image: PCB)

New Delhi: Former India opener Aakash Chopra has opined left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman is the only missing link in the Pakistan team ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 that begins on August 30. Pakistan play Nepal in the tournament opener in Multan.

Pakistan are going into Asia Cup 2023 after a 3-0 whitewash against Afghanistan in ODI series that was played in Sri Lanka. The Men in Green will play their first game on home soil before playing the rest in the Island nation.

The big-ticket India vs Pakistan clash is on September 2 in Kandy. Analysing the Pakistan squad, Chopra made an interesting point on Zaman. “Fakhar Zaman – more than 3000 runs at an average of 48 in 72 matches. Three of his 10 centuries have come in Asia.

“His average actually falls in Asia. It becomes 38.9 and that actually tells you that maybe it’s spin. He throws his wicket against spin quite a few times due to limited shots. So Fakhar Zaman could be that slight weak link,” said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

The former left-handed opener also heaped high praise on Babar Azam and explained that Imam-ul-Haq could be a threat to all the teams in the tournament. “Imam-ul-Haq – 61 matches, 2871 runs at an average of 52. His average jumps to 56 in Asia.

“Three of his nine centuries have come in Asia. Imam-ul-Haq is a good player. Babar Azam comes after them. He is brilliant in this format. More than 5000 runs in 102 matches. His average becomes nearly 64 in Asia and is 58.4 otherwise,” Chopra added.

In the recently-concluded Afghanistan series, Zaman didn’t capitalise on the starts as an opener. He scored 2, 30 and 27 in the three innings against Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Zaman was in great touch in the Lanka Premier League prior to that for B-Love Kandy.

As far as Imam is concerned, the nephew of former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, he is in great form and will be X-factor in the Asia Cup 2023. Imam’s scores against Afghanistan read 61, 91 and 13 in the ODI series.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have strengthened their batting on Saturday by adding Saud Shakeel in the 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2023. Tayyab Tahir, who was initially named in the 17-member squad, will now travel as a reserve player.

