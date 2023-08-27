Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Asia Cup 2023: Afghanistan Whitewash Provides Pakistan Momentum Going Into Continental Showpiece, Says Babar Azam
The Men in Green emerged victorious over Hasmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan by 59 runs in the third and final ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka.
Positive vibes as Pakistan emerge triumphant ✨
Watch the trophy moment and exchanges with our Afghanistan counterparts after the third match 🏆🙌#AFGvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/zJmDBvluB7
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 27, 2023
“It was never easy against Afghanistan as most people would have thought. Everyone knows how terrific they are on spin-friendly conditions,” the Pakistan skipper said.
“The momentum from this series will give us confidence during the Asia Cup. We hope to produce good cricket for our fans,” he added.
We have a new No.1 in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings 🤩#AFGvPAK pic.twitter.com/VQEZxrSxxH
— ICC (@ICC) August 26, 2023
The series sweep has allowed Pakistan to leapfrog Australia and reach the top of the ICC ODI team rankings. Whereas, Team India sits in third position in the latest ODI team rankings.
Saud Shakeel added in Pakistan’s squad for Asia Cup
Read more ➡️ https://t.co/LNe5k5NCjE#AsiaCup2023
— PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) August 26, 2023
Middle-order batter Saud Shakeel has been added to Pakistan’s Asia Cup squad with Tayyab Tahir named as the travelling reserve.
Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel.
Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir.
