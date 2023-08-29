Home

Asia Cup 2023: After Neeraj Chopra And Other Feel-Good Stories, Focus Back On Asian Cricket Clash

Asia Cup will start from August 30 and India will play their first match on September 02 against arch-rivals Pakistan in Sri Lanka's Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

New Delhi: Last week was quite a high for Indian sports buffs, culminating in India’s athletic superstar Neeraj Chopra adding a World Championship gold to his already-impressive medal cabinet. That was the biggest news for India while others like the Indian visually impaired women’s team’s gold medal in the ISBA World Games 2023, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa’s fine run against Magnus Carlsen and silver medal in the FIDE World Cup and HS Prannoy’s BWF World Championship bronze also made all Indians feel good. All of the above have whetted appetites and what better to serve up than an India-Pakistan cricket match.

As it is, for many, the Neeraj Chopra gold was also a contest with Pakistan, with his contest with Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem becoming an anticipated face-off on several platforms.

But the real deal when it comes to meeting Pakistan is by and large in cricket and it is just a couple of days from now when the traditional rivals take their positions at Kandy.

The Asia Cup, like most other tournaments involving both sides, has seen a lot of mental chess games being played by the two parent bodies. India’s stand of not playing in Pakistan led to the entire schedule being changed and now Pakistan, the hosts, have just a few games at home with most of the event being held in Sri Lanka.

Needless to say, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made a lot of hue and cry about this, threatening, along with some loud voices from former cricketers, to pull out of their World Cup match against India at Ahmedabad.

But as was anticipated, nothing came out of all this and eventually the match will be played with Pakistan meeting India at Pallekele in Sri Lanka on September 2.

There was also some talk about Pakistan sending a second-string team, or even a third-string, following some issues between PCB and the players, but that too was scotched as they have declared a full-strength team for the contest.

India too have named their top side with question marks regarding the fitness of Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer having either been addressed or set aside for a later date. The presence of Sanju Samson as a travelling player, as stand-by for Rahul, essentially says that all is not 100 per cent.

Neither side would evidently like to lose this one. For one, losing to Pakistan, or vice-versa, is not even to be contemplated. Further, these two sides meet again in the World Cup (not to mention possibly again in the Asia Cup as well) pretty soon and the mental brownie points are vital.

The match will also be a test of the captaincy skills of Rohit Sharma. He hasn’t exactly been the best skipper India has had and this, and the World Cup to follow, will in any case decide his future as captain or even player.

Quite a test for the team leader, and no question that he will need a big win against Pakistan, and even a trophy win. Quite a backdrop for India’s return to action after a while and also the return of some players after a really long gap.

