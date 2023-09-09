Home

‘Babar Azam Is A World Class Player, We Also Admire Him’, Says Shubman Gill Before IND Vs PAK Blockbuster

Babar Azam is considered as one of the modern-day greats. He has also scored a century in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

Babar Azam (L) and Shubman Gill are two of the biggest pillars for Pakistan and India respectively. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Shubman Gill stated that they have great admiration for Babar Azam, ahead of the high-octane India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash in the Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday. This is the second time India and Pakistan are facing each other in the tournament. The Men in Blue met Pakistan in Group A a weel back but that match was abandoned due to rain.

The Pakistan captain is regarded as one of the modern-day greats alongside the likes of Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson. Although the right-hander is way behind his peers in terms of numbers, his skillset and temperament make him one of the most sought-after players in the world at this moment.

Ahead of the big clash, India opener Gill revealed that he has only admiration for Babar. “You obviously look at him. You have to see his videos to learn why he’s doing so well. He is a world-class player and we also admire him a lot,” said Gill during the pre-match presser on Saturday.

