Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam Reckons Win Over Nepal Will Give Pakistan Confidence Ahead of India Clash

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan not only look the better side on paper against India but they also have form on their side.

Multan: Pakistan captain Babar Azam led from the front to help his side get their Asia Cup campaign off to the best possible start as they beat Nepal by 238 runs on Wednesday. After the win over Nepal, Pakistan would know they have India up next and that will not be a cakewalk. Following the win, Babar reckoned the game against Nepal would give the side a lot of confidence ahead of the big game on Saturday against arch-rivals India. He also went on to say that Pakistan will give their 100 per cent in every game.

“This game was good preparation for the India game because it gave us confidence. We want to give 100% every match, hope to do that there as well,” Babar said at the post-match presentation after the emphatic win over Nepal.

Babar hit a maverick 151 off 131 balls and was also the player of the match. At the presentation, he spoke about how important the partnership with Mohammed Rizwan was.

“When I went in, I played myself in for a couple of balls. Ball wasn’t coming on, pitch was two-paced. Rizwan and I built a partnership and see what happened. Then, there were different phases. Sometimes, Rizwan gave me confidence and vice-versa,” Babar said.

“I’m satisfied. A couple of overs we were not up to the mark. Pacers started well, spinners struck too,” Babar said about the bowling unit they possses.

The Pakistan side will now head to Kandy for the game against India. That is the big match everyone would be waiting for.

