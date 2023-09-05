Home

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh Suffer Major Blow As Star Batter Ruled Out Ahead Of Super Four Stage

Najmul Hossain Shanto was in good form for Bangladesh with an 89 against Sri Lanka and 104 against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2023.

Najmul Hossain Shanto has been a force to reckon with in the Asia Cup 2023. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: Bangladesh suffered a huge blow in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 as star batter Najmul Hossain Shanto was ruled out of the tournament with an injury. Shanto, who scored a century against Afghanistan, was plagued with a left hamstring discomfort during his knock in Lahore on Sunday. An MRI was conducted on the very next day and it was found out that Shanto has a muscle tear. He has been advised rest by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) medical team to preserve him for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which is just a month away.

“The player had complained of hamstring pain during batting and could not field. We had an MRI scan done confirming a muscle tear,” National Team Physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said.

“As a precaution, Shanto will not take any further part in the tournament and will be returning home to start rehab and prepare for the World Cup.” However, BCB has not named any replacement yet.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh opener Litton Das has joined the side after missing the opening two games due to fever. It will be a big boost for the side, provided they qualify for the Super Four stage.

Bangladesh started their campaign on a negative note, losing to Sri Lanka in their opener. However, they made a stunning comeback with a 89-run win over Afghanistan. Shanto has been Bangladesh’s most prolific run-getter in the tournament.

He was the top-scorer in the first match, a patient 89 against Sri Lanka and followed that up with a brilliant century against Afghanistan. Bangladesh are playing a preparatory three-match ODI series against New Zealand just before the World Cup. They begin their World Cup campaign on October 7 against Afghanistan in Dharamsala.

