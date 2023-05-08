Home

Asia Cup 2023: BCCI Gets Support From Sri Lanka, Bangladesh; Team India May Not Travel to Pakistan – Report

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has now found support from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to host the Asia Cup so that India does not have to travel to Pakistan.

Delhi: In what would come as a major setback for Pakistan, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has now found support from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to host the Asia Cup so that India does not have to travel to Pakistan. As per a report on Geo. tv, the two sub-continental countries have lent support to India. There is much speculation over where will the Asia Cup 2023 eventually be held. Pakistan happens to be the official host, but the question is – will India travel across the border?

“In case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan to compete in the Asia Cup, chances are there that the Pakistan government would not allow the Men in Green to cross the borders for their World Cup participation. In that case, cricket will be the ultimate sufferer,” Sethi said.

“There should be a middle way to solve problems that surely threaten the smooth hosting of ICC and ACC events. In case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, the government will not allow us to travel to India to figure in the World Cup matches,” he added. Meanwhile, there are reports that Pakistan will travel to India for the ODI World Cup only if BCCI assures that the side will travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

