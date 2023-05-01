Home

Asia Cup 2023: BCCI Plans For Five-Nation Tournament If Continental Competition Gets Cancelled – Report

Pakistan is the host of the Asia Cup 2023 which is slated to take place in September. However, BCCI has refused to send its team citing security reasons.

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is preparing for a five-nation tournament if in case the Asia Cup 2023 gets cancelled, according to a report in Cricket Pakistan. The Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to be played in Pakistan in September and BCCI has refused to send its team to the neighbouring country citing security reasons.

In reply, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) presented a hybrid model where all the matches related to Indian team will be held in a neutral venue. BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of Asian Cricket Council (ACC), initially had given his consent to the proposal.

But a few days later Shah opposed the proposal and said the ACC is waiting for feedbacks from other participating nations to finalise on the venue. Based on the Cricket Pakistan report, if PCB decides to remain firm on their proposal, the Asia Cup 2023 might get cancelled and they are prepared for it.

The report also states, that the BCCI have already started planning for a five-nation tournament that would be held during the window vacated by the Asia Cup 2023 cancellation. However, there were no conformations that Pakistan will be a part of that competition.

The report also state that cricket boards of Sri Lanka nd Bangladesh have tried to convince Pakistan unofficially to hold Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue but were unsuccessful. It is also understood that both Sri Lanka and UAE are ready to host Asia Cup 2023, but according to PCB, the problem will escalate to a bigger issue if not solved now.

