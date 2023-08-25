Home

Asia Cup 2023: Comparing Imam-ul-Haq And Rohit Sharma’s ODI Numbers In Sri Lanka Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Clash

Both Imam-ul-Haq and Rohit Sharma will play a important role in giving their teams a good start. Both India and Pakistan will play each other in Asia Cup 2023 on September 2 in Sri Lanka.

Imam-ul-Haq and Rohit Sharma. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Asia Cup 2023 is just a few days away. There is already speculation that the Indian side and Pakistan cricket team are already co-favourites for the title. The biggest strength of both arch-rivals comes in the form of their top-solid order.

There are not many changes in the top three batters on the Men in Blue and Men in Green sides. Both teams’ top-order batters have solid game sense, ability, and form. The Babar Azam-led side recently won the nail-biting encounter against Afghanistan in the second ODI of the three-match series.

Pakistan’s inform opener Imam-ul-Haq scored 91 runs in the second ODI, and in the first ODI, Imam notched up 61 runs. Men in Green captain Babar Azam notched up his fifty in the second ODI.

Men in Blue star opener Shubman Gill who is placed at no.4 on the latest ICC Rankings list for ODI batters. Indian captain Rohit Sharma also ended his century drought during the home season earlier this year. Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is in very good touch this year and his presence on the field will make tough times for the opposition bowlers.

Let’s take a look at Imam-ul-Haq And Rohit Sharma’s ODI Numbers In Sri Lanka:

1)Matches: The Pakistan opener has only played two ODI matches on Sri Lankan soil till date. Imam-ul-Haq played against Afghanistan in the build-up to the Asia Cup which he played on the Sri Lankan soil. In current series against Afghanistan, the left-handed opener has notched up two-half centuries in both ODIs.

On the other hand, the Indian opener Rohit Sharma has played a total of 26 50-over matches in Sri Lanka. Out of his 26 appearances, Rohit’s majority of matches has come at Dambulla International Stadium, where he has played 12 matches.

2) Runs and Average: Imam-ul-Haq currently averages 76.00, with 152 runs in two matches. His runs have come at a strike rate of 76.38. The Indian skipper has scored 583 runs in 26 matches at an average of 25.35 and a strike rate of 84.25.

3) Milestone: The Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has scored two fifties in his two matches in Sri Lanka so far. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma has scored two fifties and two hundreds in Sri Lanka when it comes to the 50-over format.

