Asia Cup 2023: Wanindu Hasaranga Among Four Key Players Missing As SLC Announces Sri Lanka Squad

Sri Lanka play their opening Asia Cup 2023 game against Bangladesh on August 31 in Pallekele.

Dasun Shanaka will lead Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023. (Image: ICC)

Colombo: Leg-spinning all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga is among four key players missing as Sri Lanka announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 that starts on Wednesday. The defending champions have been badly hit by injuries with pacers Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara joining Hasaranga in the list of players who have missed the bus.

Binura Fernando and Pramod Madushan were late inclusions in the squad to replace the injured players.

Meanwhile, Kusal Perera, who is still recovering from flu, returned to the ODI squad after a two-year hiatus. He will be joining the squad once he recovers. Hasaranga suffered a strain during the Lanka Premier League. He was the top run-getter and highest wicket-taker in LPL 2023.

Chameera has a pectoral injury, Madushanka hurt himself during a practice match last week and Kumara has a side strain. Dasun Shanaka will continue to lead the side. Sri Lanka play their opening Asia Cup 2023 game against Bangladesh on August 31 in Pallekele.

Sri Lanka Squad:

Dasun Shanaka (Captain)

2. Pathum Nissanaka

3. Dimuth Karunaratne

4. Kusal Janith Perera

5. Kusal Mendis (VC)

6. Charith Asalanka

7. Dhananjaya de Silva

8. Sadeera Samarawickrama

9. Maheesh Theekshana

10. Dunith Wellalage

11. Matheesha Pathirana

12. Kasun Rajitha

13. Dushan Hemantha

14. Binura Fernando

15. Pramod Madushan

