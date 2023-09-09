Home

Sports

Asia Cup 2023: ‘Do You Not Consider Them Equal?’ Salman Butt Slams ACC For Giving Reserve Day To Bangladesh And Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2023: ‘Do You Not Consider Them Equal?’ Salman Butt Slams ACC For Giving Reserve Day To Bangladesh And Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka-led squad will take on Shakib Al Hassan-led Bangladesh at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Saturday, September 9.

Dasun Shanaka and Shakib Al Hassan during the Asia Cup 2023. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Former Pakistan player Salman Butt has slammed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for not giving Bangladesh and Sri Lanka any reserve day.

Trending Now

The former Pakistan player was also unimpressed with how ACC is awarding a reserve day to only India-Pakistan clash of the Super Fours in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

You may like to read

Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood and Bangladesh head coach Chandiika Hathurusingha had expressed their thoughts over the most anticipated match between Rohit Sharma-led India and Babar Azam-led Pakistan on getting a reserve day for their Super Fours encounter.

Both team head coaches seemed to be unsatisfied with the decision made by the ACC. Both the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the Sri Lanka Cricket Board reacted to the recent actions and posted a tweet on their official handle.

A reserve day for India Pakistan contest in Super 11 Asia Cup Super 4 stage has been added that effectively revised the Asia Cup playing condition. To clarify on the position, the decision was taken with the consent of all four participating teams and ACC. — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) September 8, 2023

Soon after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Sri Lanka Cricket Board also posted on X.

The reserve day for the India-Pakistan contest of the Super 11 Asia Cup Super 4 stage was taken in consultation with all four member boards of the Super 4 competing teams. Accordingly, the ACC effectively revised the playing conditions of the tournament to effect the agreed-upon… — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 8, 2023

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt suggested that there shouldn’t be any preferential treatment by the ACC. Butt vocally expressed his thoughts that both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh should be given reserve days for their fixtures.

“Only the organisers can answer this question (why Bangladesh and Sri Lanka weren’t awarded reserve days?). If a reserve day has been kept for two teams, what wrong have the other teams done? Do you not consider them equal, or are they not from Asia?” Salman Butt said.

Dasun Shanaka-led squad will take on Shakib Al Hassan-led Bangladesh at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Saturday, September 9.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES