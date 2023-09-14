Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Asia Cup 2023: ‘Extremely happy with The Way He Has Bowled,’ Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey Praises Hardik Pandya Ahead Of Final

Asia Cup 2023: ‘Extremely happy with The Way He Has Bowled,’ Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey Praises Hardik Pandya Ahead Of Final

n the 50-over format, the Gujarat Titans (GT) captain is ranked sixth, and in the 20-over format, the all-rounder is ranked second in the latest ICC Men's Rankings.

Updated: September 14, 2023 3:14 PM IST

By Utkarsh Rathour

Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 News, Asia Cup 2023 Latest News, Asia Cup 2023 Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Latest Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Feeds, Asia Cup 2023 Latest Feeds, Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey Prasies Hardik Pandya, Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey Prasies Hardik Pandya News, Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey Prasies Hardik Pandya Latest News, Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey Prasies Hardik Pandya Updates, Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey Prasies Hardik Pandya Latest Updates, Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey Prasies Hardik Pandya Feeds, Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey Prasies Hardik Pandya Latest Feeds, Indian Cricket Team, Indian Cricket Team News, Indian Cricket Team Latest News, Indian Cricket Team Updates, Indian Cricket Team Latest Updates, Indian Cricket Team Feeds, Indian Cricket Team Latest Feeds, Hardik Pandya, Hardik Pandya News, Hardik Pandya Latest News, Hardik Pandya Updates, Hardik Pandya Latest Updates, Hardik Pandya Feeds, Hardik Pandya Latest Feeds, Hardik Pandya In Asia Cup 2023, Paras Mhambrey, Paras Mhambrey News, Paras Mhambrey Latest News, Paras Mhambrey Updates, Paras Mhambrey Latest Updates, Paras Mhambrey Feeds, Paras Mhambrey Latest Feeds, Cricket, Cricket News, Cricket Latest News, Cricket Updates, Cricket Latest Updates, Cricket Feeds, Cricket Latest Feeds, Cricket Stats, Cricket Latest Stats, Cricket Updated Stats, Cricket Records, Cricket Updated Records, Cricket Photos, Cricket Latest Photos,
Hardik Pandya. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ahead of India’s last Super Four Stage match against Bangladesh, India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has praised Men in Blue vice captain Hardik Pandya for his impressive bowling.

Trending Now

Currently, Hardik Pandya is India’s highest-ranked all-rounder in both ODI and T20I cricket. In the 50-over format, the Gujarat Titans (GT) captain is ranked sixth, and in the 20-over format, the all-rounder is ranked second in the latest ICC Men’s Rankings.

You may like to read

The bowling coach was happy with the performance of India’s vice-captain Hardik Pandya. Hardik has shown a surge in his bowling speed, achieving 140kph.

“We are very happy with the way Hardik has shaped up, something that we worked for a long time. We were planning on him and managing his workload, making sure that he was fit. We are able to achieve what we expect from him right now,” Mhambrey said in a video posted on BCCI’s Twitter handle


MORE TO FOLLOW….

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>