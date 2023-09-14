Home

Asia Cup 2023: ‘Extremely happy with The Way He Has Bowled,’ Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey Praises Hardik Pandya Ahead Of Final

n the 50-over format, the Gujarat Titans (GT) captain is ranked sixth, and in the 20-over format, the all-rounder is ranked second in the latest ICC Men's Rankings.

Hardik Pandya. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ahead of India’s last Super Four Stage match against Bangladesh, India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has praised Men in Blue vice captain Hardik Pandya for his impressive bowling.

Currently, Hardik Pandya is India’s highest-ranked all-rounder in both ODI and T20I cricket. In the 50-over format, the Gujarat Titans (GT) captain is ranked sixth, and in the 20-over format, the all-rounder is ranked second in the latest ICC Men’s Rankings.

The bowling coach was happy with the performance of India’s vice-captain Hardik Pandya. Hardik has shown a surge in his bowling speed, achieving 140kph.

“We are very happy with the way Hardik has shaped up, something that we worked for a long time. We were planning on him and managing his workload, making sure that he was fit. We are able to achieve what we expect from him right now,” Mhambrey said in a video posted on BCCI’s Twitter handle

🗣️ “Extremely happy with the way Hardik Pandya has bowled.”#TeamIndia Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey heaps praise on @hardikpandya7‘s bowling 👌 pic.twitter.com/1HEDJy122K — BCCI (@BCCI) September 14, 2023

