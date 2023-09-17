Home

Asia Cup 2023 Final, IND vs SL: India Receive 150000 USD Prize Money For Beating Sri Lanka In Summit Clash, Players Receive 6 Lakh INR As Match Fee

Asia Cup 2023 Final, IND vs SL: India Receive 150000 USD Prize Money For Beating Sri Lanka In Summit Clash, Players Receive 6 Lakh INR As Match Fee

India finally ended their trophy drought after 5 long years to lift their 8th Asia Cup title.

Jubilant Indian team with the Asia Cup trophy. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Mohammed Siraj produced a sensational spell as India thrashed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win the Asia Cup at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka’s Colombo on Sunday. Siraj helped India dismiss Sri Lanka for a paltry 50 with a six-wicket haul in the final. After winning the toss, Sri Lanka found themselves in an embarrassing situation losing their first six wickets for 12 runs. Their innings ended in just 15.2 overs. Siraj ended with dream figures of six for 21 in seven overs while Hardik Pandya chipped in with three wickets.

India raced to the 51-run target in 6.1 overs with Shubman Gill (27 not out) and Ishan Kishan (23 not out) in the middle.

Following the massive victory after 5 long years, Team India led by Rohit Sharma received a prize money of 150,000 USD. In Indian Rupees, it will amount to a whopping ₹ 1,24,63,552.50. It will be divided among 17 members and each player will get ₹ 733150.

Rohit Sharma, winning captain of Asia Cup 2023. pic.twitter.com/wEsyNwb7Wn — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 17, 2023

The match fee as we all know it’s fixed for both the women and men’s cricketers and those who’ve featured in the playing XI will receive an amount of ₹ 6 lakh as per the fee format set by the BCCI. This particular amount is fixed exclusively for ODIs. Players those who’ve not played the Final match but are part of the squad will get ₹ 3 lakh as their match fee for the summit clash.

Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna all will receive ₹ 3 lakh for the final.

Kuldeep Yadav was adjudged as Player of the Series for bagging 9 wickets throughout the course of the tournament. He received a total of 15,000 USD which amounts to ₹ 12,46,355.25.

The Man of the Match for today’s final, Mohammed Siraj received ₹4,15,451.75 for his match-winning performance but he decided to give it away to the groundsmen of Sri Lanka of R. Premadasa Stadium for their relentless work during the rain-marred tournament.

