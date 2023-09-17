Home

Asia Cup 2023 Final, IND vs SL: Mohammed Siraj Snapped With Sri Lanka Groundsmen, Wins Internet

After 4 overs of play, Sri Lanka are currently reeling at 12/5. Siraj has already picked up 4 wickets in the match.

Asia Cup 2023 Final, IND vs SL: Mohammed Siraj Snapped With Sri Lanka Groundsmen, Wins Internet. (Image: Twitter)

Colombo, Sri Lanka: Throughout the Asia Cup 2023 campaign, the groundsmen of Sri Lanka did a more than commendable job to take care of the ground and the pitch and toiled day in and out to conduct a full-match.

Just minutes ahead of the final match, India star pacer Mohammed Siraj was seen sharing a jolly mood with the R. Premadasa groundsmen, even taking a picture with them.

Here’s the snap that has gone viral on social media:-

Mohammad Siraj with the Sri Lankan groundstaff. pic.twitter.com/mPwMrtfO93 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 17, 2023

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka opted to bat first.

Hemantha, the leg-spinner, replaces injured off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana in Sri Lanka’s playing eleven, with pacer Kasun Rajitha also being back. “Seems like a good wicket, there will be some turn in the afternoon. Last year, we weren’t able to get these crowds but this time we are really fortunate.”

“I’m very pleased with the youngsters – Wellalage, Pathirana, Samarawickrama. It is a good team and the results are there, this is a good boost for the WC,” said Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, amidst loud cheers from the sell-out crowd on winning the toss.

On the other hand, off-spin all-rounder Washington, playing in an ODI after playing one against New Zealand earlier this year, comes into India’s playing eleven, apart from the first-choice players, due to left-arm spin all-rounder Axar Patel sustaining quadriceps strain during Super Four match against Bangladesh on Friday.

India skipper Rohit Sharma said he would have batted first too, as the pitch looks dry and expressed confidence in chasing down whatever Sri Lanka put on the board. “This is a good chance to go aggressive with the ball and see what the surface has to offer. We came really close last game, anything about 240 on this surface is good.”

“Our job today is to do well with the ball, and then see what we can do with the bat. The crowd have been brilliant, good support for both teams but probably a bit more for Sri Lanka. Hopefully, they get to witness a good final.”

