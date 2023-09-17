Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Asia Cup 2023 Final, IND vs SL: Mohammed Siraj Snapped With Sri Lanka Groundsmen, Wins Internet

Asia Cup 2023 Final, IND vs SL: Mohammed Siraj Snapped With Sri Lanka Groundsmen, Wins Internet

After 4 overs of play, Sri Lanka are currently reeling at 12/5. Siraj has already picked up 4 wickets in the match. 

Updated: September 17, 2023 6:18 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs SL, India vs Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka Final, India vs Sri Lanka Live, India vs Sri Lanka Live Updates, India vs Sri Lanka Score, India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, India vs Sri Lanka Updates, India vs Sri Lanka Live Blog, India vs Sri Lanka Latest Score, Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup Final, Asia Cup 2023 India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 IND vs SL Live, Asia Cup 2023 IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 India vs Sri Lanka Live, Asia Cup 2023 News, Asia Cup 2023 Latest News, Asia Cup 2023 Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Latest Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Feeds, Asia Cup 2023 Latest Feeds, Asia Cup 2023 Matches, Asia Cup 2023 Fixture, Asia Cup 2023 Schedule, Rain, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Colombo Weather, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Siraj news, Mohammed Siraj stats, Mohammed Siraj records, Sri Lanka groundsmen
Asia Cup 2023 Final, IND vs SL: Mohammed Siraj Snapped With Sri Lanka Groundsmen, Wins Internet. (Image: Twitter)

Colombo, Sri Lanka: Throughout the Asia Cup 2023 campaign, the groundsmen of Sri Lanka did a more than commendable job to take care of the ground and the pitch and toiled day in and out to conduct a full-match.

Trending Now

Just minutes ahead of the final match, India star pacer Mohammed Siraj was seen sharing a jolly mood with the R. Premadasa groundsmen, even taking a picture with them.

You may like to read

Here’s the snap that has gone viral on social media:-

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka opted to bat first.


Hemantha, the leg-spinner, replaces injured off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana in Sri Lanka’s playing eleven, with pacer Kasun Rajitha also being back. “Seems like a good wicket, there will be some turn in the afternoon. Last year, we weren’t able to get these crowds but this time we are really fortunate.”

“I’m very pleased with the youngsters – Wellalage, Pathirana, Samarawickrama. It is a good team and the results are there, this is a good boost for the WC,” said Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, amidst loud cheers from the sell-out crowd on winning the toss.

On the other hand, off-spin all-rounder Washington, playing in an ODI after playing one against New Zealand earlier this year, comes into India’s playing eleven, apart from the first-choice players, due to left-arm spin all-rounder Axar Patel sustaining quadriceps strain during Super Four match against Bangladesh on Friday.

India skipper Rohit Sharma said he would have batted first too, as the pitch looks dry and expressed confidence in chasing down whatever Sri Lanka put on the board. “This is a good chance to go aggressive with the ball and see what the surface has to offer. We came really close last game, anything about 240 on this surface is good.”

“Our job today is to do well with the ball, and then see what we can do with the bat. The crowd have been brilliant, good support for both teams but probably a bit more for Sri Lanka. Hopefully, they get to witness a good final.”

After 4 overs of play, Sri Lanka are currently reeling at 12/5. Siraj has already picked up 4 wickets in the match.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>