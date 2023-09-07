Home

Asia Cup 2023: ‘He Needs To Work On His Intent,’ Mohammad Kaif Points Out On Shubman Gill Defensive Approach Ahead Of Pakistan Clash

Shubman Gill slammed an unbeaten 67 during India's must-win clash against Nepal and moved up to a career-high third place on the ODI batter rankings with 750 rating points

Shubman Gill scored unbeaten 67 runs against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif has pointed out Men in Blue opener Shubman Gill’s defensive approach and has advised him to work on his intent ahead of the Super Four encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan at Colombo on 10 September, Sunday.

Shubman Gill scored a scrappy 10 runs off 32 balls and was largely undone by his game plan of surviving rather than taking on the Pakistan pace bowlers in the group stage match in the Asia Cup 2023.

Former Indian player Mohammad Kaif has expressed his thoughts and the importance of ensuring that openers like Gill look to attack the opposition’s new-ball bowlers and disturb their line and lengths rather than waiting for the loose deliveries and score runs.

In a recent interaction on Star Sports, the former Indian right-handed batter talked about Shubman Gill after India’s indoor nets session in Colombo. He said “Gill showed no intent in that game (Pakistan). He had faced about 19-20 deliveries (32), and the only boundary he got was down the leg side. So he definitely needs to work on his intent.

“When the ball swings at pace, you need to get into positions quickly, and that is something that Gill will need to do in the indoor nets,” Mohammad Kaif said.

“The side-arm throwers generally try to shape the ball into the batters, and that is something that will certainly help Gill. If you see his dismissal (against Pakistan), he couldn’t bring his bat down in time and his stumps were rattled,” he said

“So this left-arm side-arm thrower will definitely test his bat speed, and that’s something that will help him while facing Shaheen Afridi,” Kaif said.

