Asia Cup 2023: ‘I Don’t Know What Our Plans Really’, Shahid Afridi Slams Babar Azam and Co After Pakistan’s Exit

Ex Pakistan captain and legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi was not happy with how things panned out for the Men in Green and is actually confused about their plans leading up to the World Cup next month.

Asia Cup 2023: 'I Don't Know What Our Plans Really', Shahid Afridi Slams Babar Azam and Co After Pakistan's Exit. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: In a rain-marred day on Thursday, Pakistan in a 42-over match couldn’t get their side over the finishing line as co-hosts Sri Lanka held their nerves till the very end to pull off an important 8-wicket victory to seal a place in the Asia Cup 2023 Final against India on 17th September. Babar Azam and Co batting first, put up 252 runs on the board. Sri Lanka inspired by Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka took the game to the last over to round off a memorable victory on home soil.

“This is an age-old problem. India are playing in Asia Cup, I’ve seen changes in almost every game in their team. They’ve rested seniors, played juniors, it shows that they are preparing for the World Cup. These decisions are very important, you select a 15-member squad because the players are bench are as good as those in XI. You shouldn’t have a problem with resting the first-choice players,” Afridi said on Samaa TV.

Afridi is of the opinion that if someone is not performing well, the player can be easily rested and try other players who’ve performed well for the country in the past.

“If Shadab is rested, Osama Mir is there. He has performed well for Pakistan in the past. If someone isn’t performing in quite some matches, you should rest him. I’m not saying that drop him from the 15-member squad, you can keep him in the team and still rest him. Let him have sessions with head coach and bowling coach. I don’t know what are our plans, really,” stated Afridi further.

Pakistan will kick-start their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign on 6th October against the Netherlands.

