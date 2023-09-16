Home

Sports

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs BAN: ‘Relief For Pakistan Fans, Wake Up Call For India’, Shoaib Akhtar Takes Dig At Rohit Sharma and Co After Loss vs Bangladesh

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs BAN: ‘Relief For Pakistan Fans, Wake Up Call For India’, Shoaib Akhtar Takes Dig At Rohit Sharma and Co After Loss vs Bangladesh

India play Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Final on Sunday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs BAN: 'Relief For Pakistan Fans, Wake Up Call For India', Shoaib Akhtar Takes Dig At Rohit Sharma and Co After Loss vs Bangladesh. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ex Pakistan cricketer and legend, Shoaib Akhtar didn’t miss his chance to take a dig at Team India after the Men in Blue lost their Asia Cup 2023, final Super 4 match on Friday against Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka’s Colombo.

Trending Now

Akhtar claims India’s loss will give Pakistan fans ‘relief’ and has termed the 6-run loss as an ’embarrassing loss’ for Rohit Sharma and Co and it’s definitely a wake up call for the team ahead of the World Cup.

You may like to read

“India have lost the game. Embarrassing loss. We can’t criticise too much. Bangladesh are here to play. People were criticising Pakistan, saying that they got beaten up. Sri Lanka are a good team, not an average team. The same is the case with Bangladesh. They are all playing international cricket. Finally, some relief for the the Pakistan fans, including me, that India have lost the game. Wake up call for India. You can’t take teams lightly after winning a few games,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

Big loss to India. Bangladesh had a shining victory. pic.twitter.com/y958ZJmeYC — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 15, 2023

According to Akhtar, he has predicted that India and Pakistan along with defending champions England and Australia will play the semis of the World Cup. He added that Bangladesh yesterday made a statement that they are here to prove a point and are not to be taken lightly.

“We are saying that Pakistan and India are favourites at World Cup. These two, along with Australia and England, will reach the semis. This is not the case. Small teams will trouble. This is anybody’s game. Shubman Gill’s ton went in vain. India need to wake up. No disrespect but Bangladesh made a statement that they are here to prove a point.

Pakistan lost their final Super 4 match on the hands of Sri Lanka and missed out a chance to play a first ever India-Pakistan Asia Cup Final on Sunday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES