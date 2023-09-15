Home

Sports

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Miss Final Super 4 Clash Due to This Reason

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Miss Final Super 4 Clash Due to This Reason

Team India has already booked their berth to the final of Asia Cup 2023 where they will face defending champions Sri Lanka.

Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah Likely To Miss Bangladesh Clash Due to THIS Reason

Colombo: India’s experienced cricketers Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rohit Sharma are likely to miss the Asia Cup clash against Bangladesh which will be played on Friday at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka as India has already reached the final where they will face Sri Lanka on September 17 at the same venue.

Trending Now

As the ICC ODI World Cup is coming up and India is hosting the marquee event and they are the strong contender for the trophy the management doesn’t want to take any risk that will cause injury to any cricketer and this is a rubber-dead match so the players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah can afford the miss the clash.

You may like to read

In absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar likely to be the part of India’s playing XI and in absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami will also play against Bangladesh,

Sri Lanka made it to the final for the 11th time in the Asia Cup and will meet India in the final. This is their second final in a row.

Chasing a DLS readjusted target of 252 in a rain-truncated 42-overs-a-side match that ended well past midnight, Sri Lanka rode on a superb performance by their middle order after Pakistan had recovered from 130/5 to post 252 thanks to a memorable rearguard partnership between Mohammad Rizwan (86 not out) and Iftikhar Ahmed (47).

But Sri Lanka survived some anxious moments in the last two overs to scrap through to the final. And it was Kusal Mendis that held the Sri Lanka innings together that set them up for victory.

Here is India’s probable playing XI against Bangladesh: Tilak Varma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES