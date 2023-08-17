Home

Asia Cup 2023: IND vs PAK Clash Tickets Price Revealed; Costs More Than 25000 INR

The ticket price of Asia Cup 2023 clash between India and Pakistan are skyrocketing just like the hype around the match.

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam will next meet in the Asia Cup 2023. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: The upcoming edition of Asia Cup 2023 will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka under a hybrid model of hosting games. The tournament will start on August 30, when Pakistan take on Nepal in Multan. The final will be held on September 17 in Colombo.

Trending Now

India will face their arch-rivals Pakistan in their first match of Asia Cup 2023 on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president & BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed while announcing the schedule for the premier Asian tournament.

The clash between India and Pakistan is always highly anticipated and because of that, the ticket prices are always high too. The ticket for the Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan costs as high as 25000 INR. The lowest tickets at the grass banks where there are no seats available cost around 2500 INR.

The tournament will be played in the ODI format ahead of the 50-over World Cup that is set to be held in India entirely from Oct 5 to Nov 19. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, the winners of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup, will compete across 13 ODI matches in the Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan Squad for Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

