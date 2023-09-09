Home

Sanju Samson has been sent back home ahead of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash against Pakistan after KL Rahul joined the team in Colombo

Sanju Samson (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson has been sent back home ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash against Pakistan at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on Sunday, as he is no longer required in the Indian squad. As per the report from Hindustan Times, The decision from the Indian team management came after KL Rahul joined the team in Colombo.

KL Rahul has been included in India’s World Cup 2023 squad, marking his return from a lengthy injury layoff, as the BCCI confirmed the 15-member squad on Tuesday. He even joined Team India’s practice session in Colombo.

Batter Suryakumar Yadav also managed to hold on to a spot in the squad for the marquee event with regular skipper Rohit Sharma leading the side and all-rounder Hardik Pandya as his deputy.

Rahul, who last played an ODI in March this year, injured his thigh earlier in the year at the IPL, though has been training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, and preparing to fly out to Sri Lanka for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup.

With Rahul in the squad, Sanju Samson, who is a reserve player at the Asia Cup, has missed out, as well as Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna as other omissions.

IND vs PAK Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve)

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve)

