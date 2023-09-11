Top Recommended Stories

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli Slams 77th International Hundred Against Pakistan In Super 4 Match

This was the 34-year old's 3rd ODI ton against Pakistan and now he is the fastest batter to amass 13,000 ODI runs.

Updated: September 11, 2023 6:33 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli Slams 77th International Hundred Against Pakistan In Super 4 Match. (Image: Twitter)

Colombo, Sri Lanka: Cometh the hour, cometh the man!! The man has done it again for Team India. Virat Kohli does what he does best as he extended his international centuries to 77 after a brilliant hundred against arch-rivals Pakistan in an Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 match on Monday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

India ex captain Kohli brought up his hundred in 84 balls and his innings saw 6 fours and 2 sixes. He was ably supported by KL Rahul, who also made a huge impact for the Men in Blue with a brilliant comeback century.

This was the 34-year old’s 3rd ODI ton against Pakistan and now he is the fastest batter to amass 13,000 ODI runs. He also holds the record of scoring the fastest 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, 11,000 and 12,000 ODI runs.

Yesterday’s match was called off after 24 overs of play due to the persistent rainfall. There was a delay of 1 hr 40 mins on the Reserve Day as well but Kohli and Rahul resumed with the same intensity from where they left of their game on Sunday.


Here are the reactions on Twitter ‘X’:-

