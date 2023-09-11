Home

Sports

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli Slams 77th International Hundred Against Pakistan In Super 4 Match

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli Slams 77th International Hundred Against Pakistan In Super 4 Match

This was the 34-year old's 3rd ODI ton against Pakistan and now he is the fastest batter to amass 13,000 ODI runs.

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli Slams 77th International Hundred Against Pakistan In Super 4 Match. (Image: Twitter)

Colombo, Sri Lanka: Cometh the hour, cometh the man!! The man has done it again for Team India. Virat Kohli does what he does best as he extended his international centuries to 77 after a brilliant hundred against arch-rivals Pakistan in an Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 match on Monday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Trending Now

India ex captain Kohli brought up his hundred in 84 balls and his innings saw 6 fours and 2 sixes. He was ably supported by KL Rahul, who also made a huge impact for the Men in Blue with a brilliant comeback century.

You may like to read

This was the 34-year old’s 3rd ODI ton against Pakistan and now he is the fastest batter to amass 13,000 ODI runs. He also holds the record of scoring the fastest 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, 11,000 and 12,000 ODI runs.

Virat Kohli is the fastest to complete: – 8000 runs.

– 9000 runs.

– 10000 runs.

– 11000 runs.

– 12000 runs.

– 13000 runs. in ODI format – The GOAT. pic.twitter.com/zBmkpmvig7 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 11, 2023

Yesterday’s match was called off after 24 overs of play due to the persistent rainfall. There was a delay of 1 hr 40 mins on the Reserve Day as well but Kohli and Rahul resumed with the same intensity from where they left of their game on Sunday.

Here are the reactions on Twitter ‘X’:-

That’s Virat Kohli for you. Another classic Kohli inns 👏🏽 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/74ryLFQReD — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 11, 2023

47th ODI century celebration from Virat Kohli…!!! A hundred in just 84 balls, what a player. pic.twitter.com/yKGA1s4C1i — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 11, 2023

Historic – Virat Kohli becomes the fastest ever to reach 13,000 ODI runs. – The GOAT known as the King…!!! pic.twitter.com/QP8rw6Faqk — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 11, 2023

Fastest Batsman to Score 13000 ODI Runs❤️🔥 The Greatest ODI Batsman of All Time 🦁@imVkohli • #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/1WKX8KU7zU — Virat Kohli Trends™ (@TrendVirat) September 11, 2023

“He saves his best for Pakistan” YES HE DOES, VIRAT KOHLI THE MAN THAT YOU ARE 💯❤️ #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/L1rG0q6Cma — best girl (@awkdipti) September 11, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES