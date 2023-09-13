Home

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs SL: ‘It Was a Good Game to Play Under Pressure’, Rohit Sharma After India Reach Final

Rohit Sharma's India team came up with a superb bowling display to defend a small total and end Sri Lanka's 13-match winning streak in One-Day Internationals (ODI) here at R. Premadasa Stadium.

Rohit Sharma in action for India in Asia Cup 2023. (Image: Twitter)

Colombo, Sep 12: India captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday said it was good to play a high-pressure game against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup as it “challenged a lot of aspects of our game” ahead of the World Cup.

Opting to bat, India managed a below-par 213 but the bowlers produced a splendid collective effort to carry their team to a 41-run win, and into the final of the continental tournament.

The spin duo of Dunith Wellalage (5/40) and Charith Asalanka (4/18) wreaked havoc in the middle overs to bundle out India in 49.1 overs after skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat. Rohit (53) top-scored for India.

“It was a good game. For us also to play a game like that under pressure. Challenged a lot of aspects of our game,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“We definitely want to play on pitches like these to see what we can achieve.”

Rohit was full of praise for Hardik Pandya (1/14) and Kuldeep Yadav’s (4/43) efforts with the ball.

“He’s (Hardik) worked hard on his bowling over the last couple of years, and it’s pleasing to see how he bowled that spell. Not an easy target to defend. Pitch got slightly better towards the end so we had to hold our nerve and bowl consistently,” the skipper said.

“(Kuldeep) again for the past year or so bowling really well. He’s worked hard on his rhythm and you can see the results in the last 15 ODIs he’s played. He gives us a lot of options. So going forward it’s a pretty good sign.”

Sri Lanka lost wickets at regular intervals as Kuldeep Yadav returned with impressive figures of 4 for 43, while Jasprit Bumrah (2/30) picked up early wickets to hand India the win. Sri Lanka were all out for 172 in 41.3 overs.

For Sri Lanka, Wellalage (42 not out) top-scored with the bat after a brilliant bowling display.

(With Agency Inputs)

