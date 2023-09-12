Home

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah Gets Injury Scare During India-Sri Lanka Super 4 Match – WATCH Viral Video

In the run-chase, Sri Lanka have lost half their side and are currently batting at 99/5 after 25 overs of play.

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah Gets Injury Scare During India-Sri Lanka Super 4 Match - WATCH Viral Video. (Image: Twitter)

Colombo, Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah got a huge scare on Tuesday after an ankle twist almost turned into an ugly injury for the fast bowler during an Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The incident happened in the fourth delivery of the opening over of the Sri Lanka innings. After the follow-through, Bumrah lost control of his stride and twisted his ankle a bit but thankfully he did well to maintain himself after the sudden incident.

Here is the clipping of the video that has gone viral on social media:-

After a half-hour delay due to rain, Sri Lanka took the last wicket of Axar Patel as they restricted India to 213 all out after 49.1 overs.

Sri Lanka spin trio of Dunith Wellalage, Charith Asalanka, and Maheesh Theekshana took all the 10 wickets as for the first time India has been on the receiving end of that. Also the 14th match in a row that Sri Lanka has bowled out their opposition in ODIs.

After a jubilant display of batting against Pakistan, India fell prey to the Sri Lankan spinner’s web. After a solid start by Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, who raised 80 runs for the first wicket, Wellalage struck thrice in each of his first three overs.

However, Rohit Sharma scored his second half-century in two consecutive matches. He also reached the landmark of 10,000 runs and became the second fastest in the world after Virat Kohli to do so.

The 20-year-old went on to achieve his best figures of 5 for 40, while Asalanka grabbed 4 for 19, as the Indians made a hash of a superb start. The last wicket of Axar Patel fell to Theekshana, who got his first wicket of the night.

