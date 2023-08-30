Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • BUZZ Wrap – Asia Cup 2023: Rain Could Washout India vs Pakistan BLOCKBUSTER
live

BUZZ Wrap – Asia Cup 2023: Rain Could Washout India vs Pakistan BLOCKBUSTER

Asia Cup 2023 Updates, BUZZ Wrap - Asia Cup 2023: Rain Could Washout India vs Pakistan BLOCKBUSTER. Check LIVE streaming deets. 

Updated: August 31, 2023 8:34 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asia Cup 2023 live updates, Asia Cup 2023 live streaming, Asia Cup 2023 live score updates, Team India Squad Announcement LIVE, Team India Live updates, India Squad Live Updates, Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar, Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 schedule, Asia Cup 2023 squads, Asia Cup 2023 full squads, Asia Cup 2023 live streaming, Asia Cup 2023 venues, Asia Cup 2023 timings, Ind vs Pak, BCCI, PCB, Pakistan Cricket Team, Team India, Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, Cricket News
Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Updates

LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023

Babar Azam has started his Asia Cup campaign in style. The Pakistan skipper’s 151 off 131 balls powered his side to a challenging emphatic 238-run win. With the first game done, the focus shifts to Sri Lanka. The Dasun Shanaka-led side take on Bangladesh in the second game of the Asia Cup today.

Trending Now

Meanwhile, the Indian team have reached Sri Lanka. The team landed in Colombo in the afternoon and then they were off to Kandy where they play their tournament opener against arch-rivals Pakistan. That is the match to look out for due to obvious reasons. Stay hooked to this space as we bring you the best build-up of the even

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 3:36 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Who will have the last laugh tonight? Will there be a Naagin Dance? Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • 3:15 PM IST

    UPDATE: WICKET! Maheesh Theekshana strikes early. Debutant Tanzid Hasan gone for two-ball duck. BAN 4/1 in 1.1 vs SL. Good start for Sri Lanka.

  • 3:14 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Let us move our focus from Pallekele to Kandy where India is going to take on Pakistan. That is the big game of the tournament and is expected to draw in the crowds. Unfortunately, there are forecasts of rain on September 2.

  • 3:08 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: The Bangladeshi openers are out in the middle. They will look for a steady start. On the other hand, the Lankans will look for an early breakthrough here.

  • 3:00 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: It is overcast at Pallekele and surely rain is on the cards, Bangladesh would be aware of that. Interesting to see the approach of both sides.

  • 2:44 PM IST

  • 2:43 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Both sides are coming into the game on the back of injury concerns and hence this is not their strongest XIs. Yet, a cracker of a game is expected.

  • 2:34 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: So yes, Bangladesh has won the toss and have opted to bat first. It looks like a good track to bat on, Bangladesh need to get a good score.

  • 2:29 PM IST

  • 2:16 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh do have some injury concerns, yet they are a well-balanced unit with some good experienced players on their side. They would surely give Lankans a run for their money.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>