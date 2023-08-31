Home

Despite the big score that Pakistan put up, India’s stiffest challenge may still be against the Pakistan bowling and not least Shaheen Shah Afridi opening spell.

New Delhi: The Asia Cup 2023 got off with a predictably one-sided affair with Pakistan decimating Nepal in their opening game. The match held some meaning for the winners in the sense that they got some crucial match-practice before their big game against India, which the latter will sorely miss before they begin their campaign at Kandy’s Pallekele Stadium on September 2.

This was also a match that India captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid should have been watching. They would not be too pleased with what they saw, since Pakistan look in really good nick.

The batting began with some little hiccups but from 2/25, Pakistan were unstoppable, some low scores notwithstanding. Skipper Babar Azam was in supreme form and his 151 off 131 deliveries, even against this modest Nepal attack, was something worth watching. Many factors there for the Indian bowlers to ponder.

Some of the batter like Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq or Agha Salman fell short but the veterans Azam and Mohammad Rizwan looked solid while Iftikhar Ahmed’s 109 not out was quite a boost.

Despite the big score that Pakistan put up, India’s stiffest challenge may still be against the Pakistan bowling and not least Shaheen Shah Afridi opening spell. They have fallen victim to that earlier as well and some of the protagonists from the Indian side will have some bad memories.

Pakistan undoubtedly have one of the best fast-bowling attacks presently, with Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf good enough for any XI. The leg-spin of Shadab Khan also adds a telling factor and the added bonus of crucial runs being scored by him, or even Afridi, can be quite a factor.

Mohammad Nawaz’s left-arm spin may not be a major concern for the Indian batters but with constant pressure from the other end, even the most innocuous bowler can become crucial.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav will have to take up the mantle of dealing with Shaheen Afridi since the younger lot in Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma or Ishan Kishan may be tested to the extreme. Even the seniors will have to be at the top of their games.

Still, irrespective of the bowling power, Pakistan’s biggest advantage will be match-fit, physically and mentally, ahead of another edition of the biggest game in contemporary cricket. India will have to make do with whatever net sessions they manage and then hope that both batting and bowling are on point when the two sides meet in two days’ time.

