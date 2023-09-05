Home

Asia Cup 2023: Indian Batting Coach Vikram Rathour Makes BIG Statement Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Super Four Clash

India and Pakistan advanced into Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage from Group A. Both teams will meet again on September 10.

Indian batters dished out a great show against Nepal in Asia Cup 2023. (Image: BCCI)

Pallekele: After India’s top-order’s meek surrender in front of Pakistan bowlers in their Asia Cup 2023 Group A encounter, batting coach Vikram Rathour said the batters have all the skills to score big against the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. On September 2 at Pallekele, the Pakistan pacers wrecked havoc as India were four down for 66 inside 15 overs with Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer all back in the hut.

With India beating Nepal by 10 wickets on Monday, the Men in Blue along with Pakistan made their way into Super Four stage. In the next round, India will play Pakistan on September 10. Based on who qualify from Group B, India have their matches on September 12 and 15.

“We will try to bat better in that (Super 4) match. (In the last match) the conditions and situation were different. They are a good bowling attack,” Rathour said after winning against Nepal in a rain-affected encounter.

“It is not like we can’t play them (Pakistan pacers). They are a good bowling attack and on certain days they will have an edge. When we get a start, our batters are capable of putting up a big score,” added the former India batter.

