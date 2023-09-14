Home

Asia Cup 2023: ‘It’s Never Easy To Have That Kind Of A Conversation,’ Paras Mhambrey On Benching Mohammad Shami

Indian pacer Shami last played in the match against Nepal in the group stage but he was left out of the team against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Super Four stage matches.

In the match against Nepal, Shami had taken one wicket by conceding 29 runs in Asia Cup 2023. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Indian cricket team bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has admitted that the decision to bench Mohammed Shami in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 tournament has not been easy at all. The Men in Blue bowling coach also added that the management had conversations with the players over tough decisions, which are made for the benefit of the team.]

Speaking ahead of Men in Blue Super Four clash against Bangladesh which is going to be played at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on 15 September, Friday, the bowling coach Mhambrey has opened up on the decision to bench the senior pacer.

“It’s not very easy to drop someone like Shami. The experience that he has and the performance that he has done for the country is phenomenal. It’s never easy to have that kind of a conversation (dropping a player). But we are clear in the way we have gone about the conversation with the players and they have shown confidence in us,” Paras Mhambrey said during the Press Conference.

“Players know any decision that we take and they know that it is for the benefit of the team,” Mhambrey, a former India pacer, added.

Indian bowling coach also heaped praise on Men in Blue vice-captain Hardik Pandya and said that Once he hits 140 kmph he is a different bowler. “I am very happy with the way Hardik has shaped up, something that we have worked on for a long time. We have been managing his workload, making sure that he is fit and able to achieve what we expect out of him,” Paras Mhambrey said

“Once he hits 140 kmph he is a different bowler. From the team perspective it’s a wicket-taking option that we have,” added Mhambrey.

🗣️ “Extremely happy with the way Hardik Pandya has bowled.”#TeamIndia Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey heaps praise on @hardikpandya7‘s bowling 👌 pic.twitter.com/1HEDJy122K — BCCI (@BCCI) September 14, 2023

Currently, Hardik Pandya is India’s highest-ranked all-rounder in both ODI and T20I cricket. In the 50-over format, the Gujarat Titans (GT) captain is ranked sixth, and in the 20-over format, the all-rounder is ranked second in the latest ICC Men’s Rankings.

The Men in Blue has already qualified for the final of the continental showpiece. They will face the winner of the match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the final on September 17.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

