KL Rahul Admits he is Looking Forward to Spin Challenge in Middle-Overs During ODI World Cup 2023

India beat the co-hosts Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the low-scoring thriller as Siraj picked up six wickets to bundle out Sri Lanka on 50 runs.

Colombo: India wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul opened up after India beat Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final to win the title for the eighth time on Sunday at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka.

KL Rahul who made a comeback in India’s squad in the Asia Cup admit that he will be looking forward to face the spin challenge in the upcoming ODI World Cup which will be played in India from October 05.

“I was a bit worried a couple of weeks ago, but got to play some good games against competitive teams. Scored runs and was good with the gloves, a few boxes ticked for me. Hopefully this continues for the next couple of months. I have been playing in Bangalore since four months, beautiful wickets for batting there. Happy that I got to spend time in the middle, it was a good challenge. Playing spin will be important in the middle overs in the World Cup, looking forward to that challenge. It’s good to play games where bowlers get help. Siraj was phenomenal. He did the job for us, and everyone else chipped in as well. We’ll take this win” said KL Rahul in post match conference.

Siraj became only the second bowler to take a six-fer in a men’s ODI Asia Cup final after Ajantha Mendis, picking 6-21 in a deadly spell of bowling as India shot out Sri Lanka for just 50 in the title clash.

After play resumed at 3:40 pm, following a rain delay, Siraj got massive help from movement off the pitch, making the ball talk both ways and leaving Sri Lanka batters bamboozled as he picked a magnificent career-best 6-21 in seven overs, including four scalps coming in his second over of the game.

Apart from Siraj blowing away Sri Lankan batters and becoming the first Indian bowler to take four wickets in as many balls, Hardik Pandya took three wickets and Jasprit Bumrah had a lone scalp to his name as the Indian fast-bowlers took all ten wickets in bowling out Sri Lanka for their second-lowest ODI total ever and their lowest score ever against India.

