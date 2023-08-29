Home

As Rahul has already started keeping and hitting monstrous sixes at the practice session, everything indicates in favour of the 'injured' batter.

KL Rahul at the India camp in Alur, Bengaluru. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Just two days left for the Asia Cup 2023 to start and India star batter KL Rahul is at a six-hitting spree during India’s practise sessions in Bengaluru’s Alur on Monday. After the Asia Cup squad was announced, Rahul who picked up an injury during the IPL made his way into the 17-man team but he has now picked up a niggle and is expected to miss out few competitive matches. Sanju Samson has been shortlisted as Rahul’s back-up and the former will only get to play, if Rahul is of no service during the course of the tournament in Sri Lanka.

The latest video of Rahul, which is doing the rounds on social media is positive visuals for the Indian team ahead of the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan.

KL Rahul hitting a six in the practice session. pic.twitter.com/47vaUEIp2q — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 28, 2023

However, Star Sports, showcasing live visuals of the Indian team in their practice camp few days back at Alur issued a clarification on his niggle.

“There is a lot of focus on KL Rahul because he is making a comeback from a niggle. He is doing his fitness drills today. He did undergo a couple of match simulations or practice games at the NCA before the selection happened. He batted and kept wickets for a long time. Today, he has been doing fitness drills with the NCA trainer. Yes it is a niggle, but not anything serious because he looks absolutely fine”.

”We cannot say that he is going to take a lot of time as Ajit Agarkar pointed out saying that he will be missing a couple of matches early on because he played a couple of practice matches and will need time to recover and then he will also be put through some training exercises. So putting him in the match zone straight away, especially against Pakistan is something which the selectors will be mindful of and hence Agarkar made that statement.”, the live reporting from Star Sports further added.

At the camp, Rahul has also started keeping and everything indicates positive things for the Lucknow Super Giants skipper.

